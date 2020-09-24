More PS5 Available for Pre-Order at GameStop Tomorrow - News

posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, will launch on November 12 in North America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19.

Pre-orders for the consoles quickly sold out at retailers worldwide and Sony later issued an apology to fans saying the pre-orders could have been a lot smoother. They did add they plan to release more PS5 consoles for pre-order before launch.

Retailer GameStop has now announced it will have more PlayStation 5 consoles available for pre-order tomorrow, September 25. You will be able to pre-order the console online and in GameStop stores.

We are pleased to announce that further quantities of PS5 consoles will be made available to pre-order at https://t.co/hfsGYTcy0V and in GameStop stores tomorrow, Friday 9/25. pic.twitter.com/EbRMkAe5RW — GameStop (@GameStop) September 24, 2020

