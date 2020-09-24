Dragon Quest XI Ships Over 6 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has shipped over six million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

View the TGS 2020 trailer of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dragon Quest XI S is the last entry in the legendary RPG series from creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama. This eleventh main entry is a completely standalone experience that features new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike. After its release in Japan, Dragon Quest XI won multiple gaming awards and received critical praise, including PlayStation’s Platinum Prize and a perfect 40/40 score from Famitsu (an influential video game publication in Japan).

Story

A young man, about to participate in his village’s coming of age ceremony, travels to a sacred stone alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past… but the welcome he receives is far from warm. Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually The Luminary reborn. The Luminary and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.

Key Features:

Unravel an Epic Mystery in a Riveting Tale – You are the Luminary, the reincarnation of a hero from a forgotten age. Denigrated as a demon and pursued by a malicious monarch, you must embark on a quest to uncover the mystery of your fate and save a doomed world. Be prepared for an immersive story with twists and turns that pull you in and keep you craving more.

– You are the Luminary, the reincarnation of a hero from a forgotten age. Denigrated as a demon and pursued by a malicious monarch, you must embark on a quest to uncover the mystery of your fate and save a doomed world. Be prepared for an immersive story with twists and turns that pull you in and keep you craving more. Assemble a Colorful Cast of Loyal Companions – Accompanying you is an endearing band of adventurers with their own rich backstories and personalities. Famed manga artist Akira Toriyama brings the characters of Dragon Quest to life with his one-of-a-kind style.

– Accompanying you is an endearing band of adventurers with their own rich backstories and personalities. Famed manga artist Akira Toriyama brings the characters of Dragon Quest to life with his one-of-a-kind style. Explore a Massive, Beautiful, Living World – Excitement lurks around every corner, observe NPCs attend to their daily schedules, monsters change behaviors to fit their environments, and access new areas, by foot, on horseback or with the use of monstrous vehicles.

– Excitement lurks around every corner, observe NPCs attend to their daily schedules, monsters change behaviors to fit their environments, and access new areas, by foot, on horseback or with the use of monstrous vehicles. Engage in Classic Turn-based Battles with a Modern Twist – Dragon Quest XI features mechanics simple enough for beginners, but with enough depth to satisfy hardcore fans. As your adventure continues, learn incredible new abilities to take down even the most fearsome foe with your powerful allies.

– Dragon Quest XI features mechanics simple enough for beginners, but with enough depth to satisfy hardcore fans. As your adventure continues, learn incredible new abilities to take down even the most fearsome foe with your powerful allies. Have Some Fun & Save the World – Tons of side-quests and addicting mini-games awaits you for enough content to keep you playing for well over 100 hours. You will face insurmountable odds and an evil force of unimaginable power… but while the stakes are high, there are many fun distractions to find if you know where to look.

– Tons of side-quests and addicting mini-games awaits you for enough content to keep you playing for well over 100 hours. You will face insurmountable odds and an evil force of unimaginable power… but while the stakes are high, there are many fun distractions to find if you know where to look. Challenge Yourself with the Draconian Quest – Available when you start a new game, these options allow you to craft you own customized difficulty with different settings and provide a greater challenge.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch, and will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store on December 4.

