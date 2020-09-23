Spellbreak Tops 5 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 548 Views
Developer Proletariat announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Spellbreak, has topped five million players since it launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 3.
Can you believe it?! Check out #Spellbreak's stats since launch:— Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) September 23, 2020
🎮 5 MILLION PLAYERS
📺 4 million hours watched on Twitch
🗣️ 4 million messages in the Discord server
💥 25 billion spell damage done
All those numbers are YOU. Thanks for making launch so incredible, Breakers! pic.twitter.com/PxnpnGlXrH
Here is an overview of the game:
Spellbreak is an epic fantasy action spellcasting game where players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations and fight other players to become an all-powerful battlemage. Spellbreak features a deep item and class system that allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or play with friends in a non-stop quest for survival.
Be a Pyromancer and cast massive Flamewalls as you fly across the battlefield. Turn around and toss a Toxic Cloud to turn the whole thing into Dragonfire! Or maybe you’d rather be a storm-riding Tempest and launch yourself skyward with a Tornado or pull your enemies into it only to cast a shocking lightning storm? Team up with friends on other platforms and lay a path of ice for everyone to skate on as a Frostborn.
- Mix and match dozens of spells, sorceries, runes and items with six different classes to match your own playstyle.
- Play with your friends and enemies in multiple game modes, including Battle Royale and Clash.
- Follow along with the story from month to month as a part of the Chapter system to uncover what’s going on in the Hollow Lands and the world of Spellbreak and earn exclusive rewards.
Spellbreak has been in testing for more than a year and since alpha started has received over 30 updates, adding more content, classes, items, spells, and game modes. It’s an ever-growing and evolving game with responsive and accessible developers who are eager for your feedback to help improve the game.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I downloaded it today. Not usually into Battle Royale, but this one is pretty fun.
It's kind of an interesting game. I tried it the other day, played one game and happened to win my first match without even getting a kill. The real focus is powering yourself up, maxing out your stats and remaining mobile. I guess the fog killed the last guy because all I saw was "TheFloorisPizza TheFloorisPizza" That made my laugh. My only grip was it wasn't that fun compared to FallGuys or other incredible games out right now.
I see F2P like to boast numbers for an otherwise insanely easy pickup title. Usually for full on £40-60 titles that's something more to take note of, because that's some chunk of customer investment and time, while F2P is you click, you download, you spend a few bucks and call it a night.
True, but it is understandable. A necessary move for F2P games to generate hype and attract more player or they could die a quick death. So let them brag about "spell damage done" At least the game does look fun.
I ain't gonna stop them from having their say. I just find it rather par the course and very much expected to be the norm, to see a F2P game getting this many players simply signing up and downloading a free app, just like Candy crush. Not saying it's a bad game, but a free app gaining this many isn't as big of a challenge, compared to a $60 earning that much in the span of a few weeks to months. One has more consumer investment from their end, while the other is more safe played (battle royale, MT's, simplistic art style to appeal to all ages etc, a lot of safe plays went into making that game, rather than bigger, more original risks).
