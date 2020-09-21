Marvel's Avengers Remains in First on the French Charts - Sales

Marvel's Avengers (PS4) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 37, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) jumps from fourth to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in third. The regular and Mamba Forever Edition's of NBA 2K21 drops to fourth and fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Marvel's Avengers NBA 2K21 NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Xbox One Marvel's Avengers NBA 2K21 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Yo-Kai Watch 3 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Kingdom of Amular Re-Reckoning Marvel's Avengers

