PS5 Confirmed to Not be Backward Compatible With PS3, PS2, and PS1 Games - News

/ 505 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It has been known for some time that PlayStation 4 games will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and it was revealed this week that "99 percent" of the PS4 library will be able to run on the PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu discussed backwards compatibility on the PS5 and revealed PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and original PlayStation games will not be backwards compatibility on the PS5.

"We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device," said Ryan. "In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4.

"While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the implementation of such compatibilities."

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19. It is priced at $499.99 / ¥49,980 / €499.99 / £449.99, while the Digital Edition will be priced at $399.99 / ¥39,980 / €399.99 / £359.99.

Thanks, Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles