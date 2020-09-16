PlayStation Plus Collection Announced for PS5 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Plus Collection for the PlayStation 5. It is a collection of PlayStation 4 games that "defined the generation" that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PS5.

"For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection," said Sony. "PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price."

Here is the list of games that will be part of PlayStation Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios)

(Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios) Battlefield 1 (Electronic Arts / DICE)

(Electronic Arts / DICE) Bloodborne (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / FromSoftware)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / FromSoftware) Days Gone (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Bend Studio)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Bend Studio) Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Quantic Dream)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Quantic Dream) Fallout 4 (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)

(Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios) Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Santa Monica Studio) inFAMOUS: Second Son (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch Productions)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Sucker Punch Productions) The Last Guardian (Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / genDesign)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio / genDesign) The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog) Mortal Kombat X (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / NetherRealm Studios)

(Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / NetherRealm Studios) Persona 5 (Atlus)

(Atlus) Ratchet & Clank (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Insomniac Games) Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

(Capcom) Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

(Capcom) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog)

(Sony Interactive Entertainment / Naughty Dog) Until Dawn (Sony Interactive Entertainment / Supermassive Games)

