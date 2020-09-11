Madden NFL 21 and Fall Guys Top the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in August 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 minutes ago / 83 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2020. Madden NFL 21 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout topped the Europe charts.
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Hyper Scape topped the free-to-play charts in North America and Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS4 Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Madden NFL 21
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|3
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Minecraft
|4
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|Ghost of Tsushima
|5
|UFC 4
|UFC 4
|6
|PGA TOUR 2K21
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Minecraft
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Cuphead
|9
|NBA 2K20
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|10
|Cuphead
|F1 2020
|11
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|12
|Mortal Shell
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|13
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Mortal Shell
|14
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|A Way Out
|15
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|The Crew 2
|16
|Madden NFL 20
|eFootball PES 2020
|17
|Need for Speed Heat
|TEKKEN 7
|18
|Skater XL
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE
|19
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|20
|Mortal Kombat 11
|PGA TOUR 2K21
PS VR Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|2
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|3
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|4
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|5
|GORN
|GORN
|6
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|7
|Pistol Whip
|Pistol Whip
|8
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|9
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Blood & Truth
|10
|DOOM VFR
|DOOM VFR
Free-to-Play Games
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Hyper Scape
|Hyper Scape
|2
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|3
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|4
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|5
|Brawlhalla
|Brawlhalla
|6
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|7
|Warframe
|eFootball PES 2020 LITE
|8
|RACING BROS
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version
|9
|Fantasy Strike
|Warface
|10
|Warface
|WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS
DLC and Expansions
|US / Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
|Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack
|2
|Fortnite – Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack
|Fortnite – Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack
|3
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fast Food Costume Pack
|Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack
|4
|Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
|Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack
|5
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collector’s Pack
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fast Food Costume Pack
|6
|Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collector’s Pack
|7
|Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
|Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack
|8
|Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
|Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack
|9
|Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack
|Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack
|10
|For Honor – Warmonger Hero
|For Honor – Warmonger Hero
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.