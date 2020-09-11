Madden NFL 21 and Fall Guys Top the PlayStation Store Downloads Charts in August 2020 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2020. Madden NFL 21 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in both North America and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout topped the Europe charts.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Hyper Scape topped the free-to-play charts in North America and Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games

US / Canada EU 1 Madden NFL 21 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ghost of Tsushima Minecraft 4 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Ghost of Tsushima 5 UFC 4 UFC 4 6 PGA TOUR 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V 7 Minecraft ARK: Survival Evolved 8 Grand Theft Auto V Cuphead 9 NBA 2K20 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10 Cuphead F1 2020 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 12 Mortal Shell Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 13 Batman: Arkham Knight Mortal Shell 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out 15 ARK: Survival Evolved The Crew 2 16 Madden NFL 20 eFootball PES 2020 17 Need for Speed Heat TEKKEN 7 18 Skater XL TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 19 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Assassin’s Creed Origins 20 Mortal Kombat 11 PGA TOUR 2K21

PS VR Games

US / Canada EU 1 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 2 Beat Saber Beat Saber 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Job Simulator Job Simulator 5 GORN GORN 6 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 7 Pistol Whip Pistol Whip 8 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR 9 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Blood & Truth 10 DOOM VFR DOOM VFR

Free-to-Play Games

US / Canada EU 1 Hyper Scape Hyper Scape 2 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 3 Fortnite Fortnite 4 Apex Legends Apex Legends 5 Brawlhalla Brawlhalla 6 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 7 Warframe eFootball PES 2020 LITE 8 RACING BROS DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version 9 Fantasy Strike Warface 10 Warface WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS

DLC and Expansions

US / Canada EU 1 Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack Fortnite – The Yellowjacket Pack 2 Fortnite – Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack Fortnite – Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack 3 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fast Food Costume Pack Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack 4 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack 5 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collector’s Pack Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fast Food Costume Pack 6 Fortnite – Metal Team Leader Pack Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collector’s Pack 7 Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack 8 Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack Call of Duty: Warzone – Starter Pack 9 Fortnite – Summer Legends Pack Rogue Company: Starter Founder’s Pack 10 For Honor – Warmonger Hero For Honor – Warmonger Hero

