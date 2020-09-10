Best Video Game Inspired Slots - Article

/ 2,587 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Note that the following is a guest editorial.

Video games have evolved tremendously over the last five decades. Today, some virtual reality games are so sophisticated that the experience is hard to distinguish from reality. In fact, the rate of development that video games have undergone can even make people like Elon Musk consider and debate whether life is a reality or simply a simulation.

The popularity of video games in all their forms is so immense that these games have crossed over to a multitude of other entertainment industries. This includes the film industry, pop culture, and even the gambling industry. Plenty of video slots in both online casinos and land based casinos are based on video games and video game characters. In this article we'll take a look at a couple of the top online casino slots that are inspired by video games.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Slot

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was in a league of its own in terms of popularity when it debuted on consoles and PC in 2007. So it was only a matter of time before an online casino game developer capitalized on the popularity of the game and developed a video slot themed around it. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Slot is brought to you by CryptoLogic (WagerLogic previously) and it certainly does justice to the video game.

It's a 5 reel slot with 25 paylines and features a pretty impressive cash jackpot of $50,000. In terms of special features, you get all the standards like free spins, wilds, bonus rounds, scatter, and so on. Whether you like betting huge or playing with small stakes, this slot is well worth a spin since it offers a huge betting range between 0.05 and 10.00 coins.

Want to give Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Slot a try? Check out GamblingMetropolis to find out which casinos you can play this game at and the best offers that you can take advantage of.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Slot

The origins of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider date back to the 1996 original by the game development company Core Design (which was owned by Eidos Interactive at that point). Lara Croft, the infamous British archeologist who travels around the world and wanders where no other human has set foot before to unearth lost ancient artifacts, was an instant hit and the game went on to become a major franchise with movies, novels, and more all being based around the character. More recently Lara returned to the video game spotlight thanks to Crystal Dynamics' acclaimed reboot.

When it comes to the online casino industry, it was the online casino pioneers Microgaming that were the first to make a Lara Croft-themed video slot. This is a simple video slot with a couple of in-game bonuses like free spins rounds and the Tomb bonus round, which really keeps the experience exciting and adventurous.

This video slot has 5 reels and 15 paylines. An RTP of 96.56% makes it pretty well-paying too. The max jackpot is 7,500 times your stake. The slot's features include wilds, scatter, auto play feature, and free spins. The important symbols to note are the Tomb Raider symbol (which is the wild) and the Lara Croft symbol (which is the scatter). The main bonus round is triggered when you land 3 or more of the Idol symbols.

If you're looking to try the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Slot, we recommend you do so at an eCOGRA certified online casino.

More Articles