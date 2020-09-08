Ninja Gaiden Trilogy Listed for Switch and PS4 by Hong Kong Distributor - News

Ninja Gaiden Trilogy has been listed for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 by Hong Kong distributor Game Source Entertainment.

Both listings have since been removed since they were first spotted. However, the collection included Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, according to descriptions. The collection was listed for $39.99 and a March 2021 release window.

Publisher Koei Tecmo has not announced the Ninja Gaiden collection yet.

Thanks, ResetEra.

