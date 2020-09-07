Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Trailer Provides an Update on the Cinematics - News

Nightdive Studios has released a new trailer for Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition that showcases the updated cinematics in the remaster next to the original cinematics.

View it below:

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2020.

