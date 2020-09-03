The Legend of Heroes and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells Over 70,000 Units - Sales

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (PS4) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 83,680 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 30.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (NS) debuted in third with sales of 48,957. The PS4 version debuted in fifth with sales of 30,169 units.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (NS) debuted in sixth with sales of 16,678. The PS4 version debuted in eighth with sales of 13,828 units.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in seventh with sales of 15,588 units.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in second with sales of 53,594 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops to fourth with sales of 34,401 units. Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) drops to ninth with sales of 13,226units.

Six of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while four are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 78,773 units sold. The PS4 sold 1,926 units, the 3DS sold 1,011 units and the Xbox One sold 28 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Falcom, 08/27/20) – 83,680 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 53,594 (1,420,027) [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix, 08/27/20) – 48,957 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 34,401 (5,628,462) [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix, 08/27/20) – 30,169 (New) [NSW] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco, 08/27/20) – 16,678 (New) [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 08/27/20) – 15,588 (New) [PS4] Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (Bandai Namco, 08/27/20) – 13,828 (New) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (SIE, 07/17/20) – 13,226 (375,580) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 12,520 (349,010)

