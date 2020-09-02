Gearbox Digital Showcase for PAX Online Set for September 12 - News

Gearbox Software announced its Gearbox Digital Showcase for PAX Online 2020 will be held on September 12 at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 ET / 8:45 BST.

Gearbox Software will share "what’s coming next in Borderlands and from Gearbox Publishing!"

Borderlands 3 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

Gearbox is going to be hosting the Gearbox Digital Showcase during #PAXOnline on September 12th at 12:45pm PDT/3:45pm EDT/8:45PM BST! Tune-in then to see what's coming next in Borderlands and from Gearbox Publishing! pic.twitter.com/zqFPXnJl4W — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) September 2, 2020

