Sony on PSVR: We Want to Make Advances in Unique and Immersive Interactive Experiences - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment released its own virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 4, called PlayStation VR, in October 2016. It has been a decent success with over five million headsets sold.

Sony will keep investing in virtual reality, according to its recent corporate report. The company wants to make advanced with unique and immersive interactive experiences.

"Greater emphasis will be placed on user engagement," said Sony in the report. "SIE plans to provide content for a variety of game genres and formats, and make advances in unique and immersive interactive experiences such as VR."

It is very possible a new PlayStation VR is in development with improved technology, however, Sony in 2019 said they don't plan to launch a new VR headset alongside the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

