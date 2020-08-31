Marvels Avengers Beta Had Over Six Million Players - News

Publisher Square Enix and developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal announced there were over six million players in the Marvel’s Avengers beta. There were also over 27 million hours played during the beta.





Here is an overview of the updates and improvements planned for the game:

BETA FIXES (Multiplatform)

General

Various crashes and game becoming unresponsive fixed

Save game optimizations

Matchmaking

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Additional matchmaking improvements

Characters

Character Selection improvements: Fixed the issue where you couldn’t select or change Super Heroes

Companion respawn improvements

Hulkbuster: Fixed the issue where the screen would turn black when another Super Hero would use the Hulkbuster

Fixed issue with multiple Super Heroes spawning

Fixed rare issue of players losing certain gear

Various other improvements

Missions and War Zones

Mission Summary improvements: Fixed issues with the Abomination fight

Missing strongbox fixes

Other

Save game optimizations

Fixed several reported crashes

Rare crashes fixes

Added a link to 1st Party store to main menu

BETA FIXES (PC-Specific)

We have seen how some people struggled with severe stutters/lag and irregular performance and we have made several fixes that will solve or at least improve those.

A variety of fixes for crashes seen during the beta have been implemented, which includes certain older systems not being able to launch at all, but also some that occurred rarely during gameplay. We will keep monitoring for other crashes and will release updates as we have them.

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking.

We have made fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players.

We have addressed some graphical issues, for example when using SSSR while having TAA turned off.

We have solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature, especially when it was combined with HBAO+. With those fixes we recommend turning on Dynamic Screen Resolution again (at your desired minimum frame-rate) to ensure you are able to stick to your desired frame-rate no matter how hectic the game gets.

We have brought in some initial improvements to our support for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with us planning more for launch.

Various other smaller fixes and improvements

FEEDBACK-DRIVEN FEATURES

The data we gathered from our three Beta Weekends was invaluable, as was the feedback we got across social media, Reddit, and Discord! Based on that feedback, we made the following adjustments to the game to ensure a better experience for all.

Camera Shake: Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity

Added an option in Settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity Motion Blur: Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight Vaulting: Improvement to vaulting: We heard it was a little sticky, so we’ve worked on it!

Improvement to vaulting: We heard it was a little sticky, so we’ve worked on it! Drop Delay: Decreased delay of loot drops: Based on your feedback

Decreased delay of loot drops: Based on your feedback Default Settings: Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance and matchmaking disabled

DAY ONE PATCH

As previously mentioned in our blog earlier this week, the Day One Patch is required to download in order to play the game. This contains many issues that were raised during the Beta as long as other fixes that needed to be implemented.

Improvements to matchmaking

Additional fixes for issues where characters would go out of the environment

Additional UI fixes

Additional performance improvements

FUTURE UPDATES

The Day One Patch isn’t where it ends though. We’re working on implementing features that were requested over the Beta and takes additional time to develop. We’ll keep you updated on these post-launch.

Ping system in War Zones

Subtitle sizing options

High-contrast mode

SHARING YOUR FEEDBACK

Keep the feedback coming! This is just the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers as we continue to expand on the story, bring new Super Heroes at no additional cost, and we can’t do it without you!

Here is an overview of the game:

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams.



Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Play An Original Avengers Story

Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM.



Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey with new Heroes and new narrative delivered on an ongoing basis, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

Embrace Your Powers

Progress through the single player campaign to rebuild your Hero roster and restore their powers; then continue to battle AIM solo or online with friends.

Unlock powerful skills and new gear for each of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to suit your playstyle.

Customize these iconic Heroes with classic, fan-favorite, and all-new original outfits inspired by over 80 years of Marvel history.

Flexible combat system, dynamically scaling difficulty, plus customizable gear and skills to support unique playstyles for each Hero.

Assemble Online

Using a reclaimed helicarrier as a base of operations, players launch Hero Missions (single-player) and Warzone Missions (single-player or co-op) in hotspots around the globe.

Up to four players assemble online to defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.

The narrative will unfold over multiple years, with every new Super Hero and region delivered at no additional cost.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4. It will launch for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in Holiday 2020.

