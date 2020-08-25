Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout has shipped 500,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. It is also the highest sell Atelier title ever.

The 500,000 units shipped is up from 420,000 in April. It also shipped 350,000 units in February.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in September 2019, and for Windows PC via Steam in October 2019.

