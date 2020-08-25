EA Sports UFC 4 Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - News

EA Sports UFC 4 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 16, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up from third to second place, while Ghost of Tsushima falls from first to third place. Grand Theft Auto V drops two spots to take fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 drops one spot to fifth place.

Tekken 7 remains in sixth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-enters the top 10 in seventh place. Assassin's Creed Odyssey remains in eighth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also re-entered the top 10, this time in ninth place. Ring Fit Adventure rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Tekken 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure

