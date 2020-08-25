Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! Delayed in North America to October 30 - News

/ 159 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NIN Games has delayed the North American release Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! from September 29 to October 30. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game will still release in Europe on September 29.

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! is available now for PC via Steam worldwide, and for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! is a fast-paced action game where the player’s goal is to clear the screen of enemies by performing skillful combos with their Bazooka and an extraordinary fishing rod. Screens feature moving platforms, perilous obstacles and quirky enemy sea life. Not forgetting the other players, all eager to secure their victory.

Highlights:

Latest Entry in Umihara Kawase Series – Umihara Kawase is an iconic series of platform games from Japan that feature a young sushi chef named Umihara Kawase, who lives in a world of strange and mysterious sea water creatures.

– Umihara Kawase is an iconic series of platform games from Japan that feature a young sushi chef named Umihara Kawase, who lives in a world of strange and mysterious sea water creatures. Hooking Up – Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! presents challenging platforming cavorting, where the players can use the environment to their advantage. Using a fishing line to hook an enemy or another player and banish it, is one of the most important techniques to be mastered. The multifunctional fishing rod can also be used as a magical grappling hook to overcome obstacles and to quickly travel across the stage. But that’s not all, you can also shoot gigantic balls with your enchanted Bazooka. If you run out of ammo, simply catch one of the mysterious creatures, use it to recharge the magical weapon and you are back in Bazooka-Action.

– Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! presents challenging platforming cavorting, where the players can use the environment to their advantage. Using a fishing line to hook an enemy or another player and banish it, is one of the most important techniques to be mastered. The multifunctional fishing rod can also be used as a magical grappling hook to overcome obstacles and to quickly travel across the stage. But that’s not all, you can also shoot gigantic balls with your enchanted Bazooka. If you run out of ammo, simply catch one of the mysterious creatures, use it to recharge the magical weapon and you are back in Bazooka-Action. Fast-paced Competitive Multiplayer – Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! offers multiplayer action at its very best and competitive gamers are bestowed with fast-paced battles. Fire up your skills to be the last one standing in Battle Royale Mode!

– Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! offers multiplayer action at its very best and competitive gamers are bestowed with fast-paced battles. Fire up your skills to be the last one standing in Battle Royale Mode! Game Modes – In single-player mode you have to clear the screens of all enemies. With up to four players, the multiplayer mode can be played in competitive mode or in co-op mode. Online and offline battle modes are available, so you can seek contestants at home on the couch, but also from around the world.

– In single-player mode you have to clear the screens of all enemies. With up to four players, the multiplayer mode can be played in competitive mode or in co-op mode. Online and offline battle modes are available, so you can seek contestants at home on the couch, but also from around the world. 22 Characters – The cast includes characters from legendary Japanese game universes like Umihara Kawase, the Cotton shoot ‘em up series, and the PlayStation RPG classic Doki Doki Poyacchio. Have you ever wanted to use a herd of sheep in a battle? We got you covered! Or would you rather prefer to summon a fire dragon? No problem! Each of the 22 in-game characters uses a unique special attack that can decide the tide of the fight. Other attacks consist of multi bombs, sword dance, space-time dash, homing bullets and many more.

Key Features:

Challenge Mode with 40 Stages to be cleared just like back in the good old days of arcade games (one-to-four players).

Multiplayer battle modes (two-to-four players)

Local offline play and online modes.

Cooperative and competitive modes (up to four players).

Competitive bazooka action in Battle Royale mode (players fight until only one remains) and Star Match (timed battle mode where players fight to take stars from each other) will offer hundreds of hours of competitive bazooka fun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles