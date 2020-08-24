New Nintendo Switch Model to Launch in Early 2021, According to Report - News

Taipei-based newspaper Economic Daily News in a new report is saying Nintendo plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in the first quarter of 2021 and that the new model would enter production later this year.

The new Switch model will feature an improved display and "interactivity," according to a variety of hardware manufacturers who are responsible for the Flash storage, Joy-Con controllers, and more.

There are currently two models of the Switch available - a standard model that comes with a Dock and detachable Joy-Cons and a handheld only version that cannot be plugged into a TV.

The Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo with over 61.44 million consoles shipped as of June 30, 2020, and more than 406.67 million games shipped.

