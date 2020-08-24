New Nintendo Switch Model to Launch in Early 2021, According to Report - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,804 Views
Taipei-based newspaper Economic Daily News in a new report is saying Nintendo plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in the first quarter of 2021 and that the new model would enter production later this year.
The new Switch model will feature an improved display and "interactivity," according to a variety of hardware manufacturers who are responsible for the Flash storage, Joy-Con controllers, and more.
There are currently two models of the Switch available - a standard model that comes with a Dock and detachable Joy-Cons and a handheld only version that cannot be plugged into a TV.
The Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo with over 61.44 million consoles shipped as of June 30, 2020, and more than 406.67 million games shipped.
Thanks, VideoGameChronicles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
26 Comments
If it is a Switch Pro, I'm curious what they're going to upgrade and how that will apply to games going forwards. There are plenty of more advanced Tegra chips than the X1 by now, so it's entirely possible the new model would just have double the GFLOPS and RAM of the original. Would they phase out the original Switch, and keep the base price of the system high? Or would it become a tiered system, with the base Switch costing less than the current $300?
With Pro they can render games at 1080p and use DLSS 2.0 to give us a great 4K image. games like Bayonetta 3 will benefit hugely from this, they can focus on framerate and graphic fidelity and let DLSS do the job in resolution department or maybe we could get Zelda games in 60fps at 1440p.
Interesting. Could be that Switch Pro Model that's been anticipated
Yessss I really hope
You know you will buy it!
Of course
Since I've been holding out due to price gouging (tbh I haven't really been checking the last two months) I might as well wait out for this version. I did predict a switch pro to come out in 2021 because of the next gen consoles, and early 2021 is still earlier than I expected. I have also been anticipating Metroid Prime 4 and I hope that it takes advantage of the new hardware.
No matter what the new hardware is the games will still have to run on all Switches. I wouldn't expect anything other than framerate and resolution bumps from any upgraded specs in a premium model. This won't be a Switch 2 or some weird fracturing of the game base. I'd just expect most games to run 1080p/60fps if a premium model gets a decent spec upgrade.
Would make sense. They have big games coming out next year and it would be a good time to use them to promote an upgraded hardware. Switch should get a significant price cut next year too. Could really help the Switch's sales stabilize next year. And would make sense, if Nintendo want a 7-8 years lifecycle, a mid gen upgrade would be really handy.
All I want is a improved switch with better sound, display brightness and decent battery life (maybe a slightly better Tegra chip for perf)
It's common for any console, home or handheld, to get newer models and I'm all for it, but 3 models in 4 yrs seems a bit much no?
"A Taiwanese newspaper has reported..." I'm always skeptical when breaking news come from a country that is irrelevant in the console/dedicated handheld market.
Taiwan is relevant on the manufacturing side of things, particularly as FoxConn's HQ is in Taiwan.
Say what you want, I don't believe it. And don't forget to hit me hard with everything you find next year if I was wrong.
Will do man
woah this is very interesting, wonder how it will hold up with the upcoming NXT GEN CONSOLES!
Well yeah this was obvious we'd get another model. A premium hybrid model is the obvious and expected thing. They can drop OG Switch to $250 to pick up some people who have been waiting for a slightly lower price before diving in, and then up-sell others including current Switch owners to a premium $300 model by marketing it as the best way to play Switch games. I don't know what this new interactivity in the rumor could mean, but screen upgrade, storage upgrade, and a little higher performance that just ups the resolution or framerate are the obvious upgrades. I'd expect bluetooth as well as that would be another selling point for current Switch owners who might possibly upgrade.
I've never bought two versions of a system before but I'd consider it for a larger screen, bluetooth, more battery (I have the original lower battery life model), 128-256gb storage so I can be sure I don't have to buy a second SD card, and a framerate or resolution increase in games that have occasional slowdowns or a little lower resolutions.
Either end Switch and bring out Switch 2, or don't bother in my opinion. Three variants? The average consumers is dumb, don't confuse them.
Nah, we haven't seen a lot of confusion as of now and a pro would not really be for the casual market anyway.
You do realize that Nintendo always has multiple versions of their handhelds. Three variants is actually not a lot. It has been expected for quite some time to see another model so there is nothing surprising about this rumor/news. And the Switch 2 is years away so no that makes no sense.
The Ps4 and Xbone both had a slim and a pro model that's 3 variants so it is pretty standard by now.
The different Variants worked for the PS4 and the DS and 3DS.
Obviously, the smartest comment is always to be found hidden under a ton of thumbs down.
The comments section thumbs button is an "I agree/disagree" button rather than a tool to hide content that is irrelevant or spam.
I am all for a new model though, with better hardware.
