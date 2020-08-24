Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time is 30 GB on Xbox One - News

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a little over a month away from release and the Microsoft Store listing for the Xbox One version of the game has revealed it will require 30.01 GB of hard drive space. The file size of the PlayStation 4 version will likely be similar.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bandicoots get ready fur it, Crash is moving 4-ward into 2020 with a brand-new game—Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. No, literally! Capturing the spirit of the series that fans know and love, everyone’s favorite marsupials are back and putting a fresh spin, jump and wump on conflicts of cosmic proportions, discovering expansive new worlds, unexpected allies, larger-than-life boss battles and powerful new Quantum Masks that must be unite to restore order to the multiverse.

Key Features:

A True Sequel – Finally. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years and the long-awaited sequel to the original trilogy. Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.

– Finally. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years and the long-awaited sequel to the original trilogy. Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island. Modern Take on a Classic Game – As expected, everything that’s lovingly absurd about previous Crash Bandicoot games has been N.tensified in this action platformer. Crafted with the original trilogy in mind, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time embodies the precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s while introducing quality of life improvements, visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, along with Modern and Retro modes that both longtime fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering.

– As expected, everything that’s lovingly absurd about previous Crash Bandicoot games has been N.tensified in this action platformer. Crafted with the original trilogy in mind, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time embodies the precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s while introducing quality of life improvements, visual upgrades, new gameplay mechanics, along with Modern and Retro modes that both longtime fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Powerful Quantum Masks – Throughout this time-shattering adventure, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles.

– Throughout this time-shattering adventure, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles. New Art Style – Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh visual direction for Crash that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing unique personality and charm into it. Fans can expect wacky new worlds, lush epic vistas and an absurd variety of enemies and hazards.

– Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh visual direction for Crash that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing unique personality and charm into it. Fans can expect wacky new worlds, lush epic vistas and an absurd variety of enemies and hazards. New Playable Characters – Fans can play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and new playable characters, including the fiendish Neo Cortex, will emerge to provide an alternative perspective on our hero bandicoots’ quest to defeat their nefarious nemeses.

– Fans can play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and new playable characters, including the fiendish Neo Cortex, will emerge to provide an alternative perspective on our hero bandicoots’ quest to defeat their nefarious nemeses. Larger-than-Life Boss Battles – Fans can expect formidable bosses and monumental battles like they’ve never seen before, as Crash and Coco use Quantum Masks to their advantage.

– Fans can expect formidable bosses and monumental battles like they’ve never seen before, as Crash and Coco use Quantum Masks to their advantage. Advanced Platforming Tricks – Utilize the environment by wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging, discovering new ways to platform and progress through exciting challenges.

– Utilize the environment by wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging, discovering new ways to platform and progress through exciting challenges. A Love Letter to Fans By Fans – Longtime Crash fans and lead developer Toys for Bob extends Crash lore in surprising ways, giving fans unseen sides of classic characters, new whimsical worlds and an exploration into the eternal struggle between bad science and a Bandicoot.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

