Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Nearly Sells 150,000 Units - Sales

/ 598 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has once again taken the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 105,983 Units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 16.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) remains in second with sales of 26,320 units. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is up one spot to third with sales of 25,245 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up three spots to take fourth place with sales of 25,032 units. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) rounds out the top five with 20,978 units sold.

Eight of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 148,699 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 3,301 units, the 3DS sold 1,173 units, and the Xbox One sold 47 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) - 105.983 / 5.551.198 (-2%) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 26.320 / 1.335.744 (-61%) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <TBL> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) - 25.245 / 322.200 (+29%) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 25.032 / 3.105.860 (+48%) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King <ADV> (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) - 20.978 / 222.575 (+10%) [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 <SPT> (Konami) {2020.07.09} (¥6.980) - 16.444 / 190.925 (+6%) [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) - 14.953 / 345.317 (-53%) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 12.673 / 3.796.608 (+29%) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 12.603 / 3.703.045 (+28%) [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. MaxiBoost On # <ACT> (Bandai Namco Games) {2020.07.30} (¥8.200) - 10.065 / 151.390 (-45%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles