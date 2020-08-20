Black Myth: Wu Kong is an Action RPG, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Game Science has announced Journey to the West-themed single-player action RPG Black Myth: Wu Kong for "all mainstream consoles and PC."

View the 13-minute long gameplay trailer below:

Read an FAQ on the game below:

Q. How long is the game and will there will be more heroes or an online mode?

A. Game Science: “Currently no comment on this. What weighs on our minds the most is that [studio head and game director] Yocar really loves playing console action games full of tangible and solid stories, variations of jobs / weapons experience, and support for an online co-op mode…”

Q. When will the game release?

A. Game Science: “While we will not necessarily need 500 years finish (Editor’s Note: This is a reference to Journey to the West, in which the Monkey King was imprisoned beneath Wu Zhi Shan mountain for 500 years), we will ship it only when we feel satisfied as players. But we will also consider performance and cost ratio, as well as marginal effect. After all, more works in the Black Myth series are in serious planning (in our dreams).”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles