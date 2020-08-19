Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary Update Launches August 20, Adds US Skin Series - News

Bandai Namco announced it will release a free Ace Combat series 25th anniversary update for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown on August 20. It will add three US aircraft skins.

View a trailer of the update below:

Here is the list of aircraft skins:

“Jolly Rogers Skin” for F-14D Super Tomcat and F/A-18F Super Hornet

“Patriot Skin” for F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15C Eagle

“Red Devils Skin” for F/A-18F Super Hornet

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

