Untitled Goose Game Update Adds Two-Play Mode for Free on September 23 - News

Developer House House announced the slapstick-stealth-sandbox game, Untitled Goose Game, will be getting a free update on September 23 that adds a brand-new two-play mode.

View a trailer of the update below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s a lovely day in the village, and you are a horrible goose.

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.

Key Features:

A horrible goose (that’s you)

A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them)

A dedicated honk button (!!!)

