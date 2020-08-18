Takeshi and Hiroshi Launches Today for Switch - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Oink Games announced Takeshi and Hiroshi will launch today for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $8.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:L

A puppetoon about two brothers.

Takeshi and Hiroshi combines the two worlds of puppet animation and role-playing game. It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life. The 14-year-old Takeshi, a game designer to-be, is creating a game for his weak little brother Hiroshi who always wants to play the next chapter of the game as soon as possible. As the game is still in the making, Takeshi has to improvise and secretly plays some of the monster roles himself. It is Takeshi’s goal to make Hiroshi really enjoy his game, let him meet big challenges, but preferably to prevent him from losing. He has to choose which monsters shall appear when and struggles more and more as the challenge for him as a game creator becomes increasingly difficult.

As a player of this game you dive into the two worlds of puppet animation and RPG to follow the story of Takeshi and his brother Hiroshi. It is a wondrous and different type of game, you should definitely try.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles