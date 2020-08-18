Xbox Series S GPU has 20 CUs Running at 1.550 GHz, to Support Ray-Tracing, According to Source - News

Microsoft announced last week their next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch worldwide this November, and their flagship launch title, Halo Infinite, has been delayed to 2021.

With the next-generation only a few months away there is still so much we don't know. This includes the exact launch date and price, as well as an official announcement of the long-rumored weaker console from Microsoft, codenamed Xbox Lockhart, and an expected name of Xbox Series S. However, the packaging of the next-generation Xbox controller has appeared online and it mentions it supports the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The Verge senior editor Tom Warren has added fuel to the fire saying the GPU in the Xbox Series S has 20 CUs running at 1.550 GHz compared to the Xbox Series X, which has a GPU with 52 CUs running at 1.825 GHz. He also believes the console will support ray-tracing.

Warren isn't 100 percent sure Microsoft plans to handle backward compatibility in the Xbox Series S with it being a digital console, however, he has heard rumors of a "digital switch over where you send discs to Microsoft etc."

