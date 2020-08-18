Xbox Series S GPU has 20 CUs Running at 1.550 GHz, to Support Ray-Tracing, According to Source - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 633 Views
Microsoft announced last week their next-generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch worldwide this November, and their flagship launch title, Halo Infinite, has been delayed to 2021.
With the next-generation only a few months away there is still so much we don't know. This includes the exact launch date and price, as well as an official announcement of the long-rumored weaker console from Microsoft, codenamed Xbox Lockhart, and an expected name of Xbox Series S. However, the packaging of the next-generation Xbox controller has appeared online and it mentions it supports the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The Verge senior editor Tom Warren has added fuel to the fire saying the GPU in the Xbox Series S has 20 CUs running at 1.550 GHz compared to the Xbox Series X, which has a GPU with 52 CUs running at 1.825 GHz. He also believes the console will support ray-tracing.
Warren isn't 100 percent sure Microsoft plans to handle backward compatibility in the Xbox Series S with it being a digital console, however, he has heard rumors of a "digital switch over where you send discs to Microsoft etc."
so @TweakTown did a great overview of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S specs. Here’s one of the missing gaps 😉— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 18, 2020
20 CUs @ 1.550Ghz pic.twitter.com/S4qABfUOOx
yes, I believe it will— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 18, 2020
I am not 100% sure on how they’ll handle it, but there have been rumors of a digital switch over where you send discs to Microsoft etc. I honestly hope they do this— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 18, 2020
7 Comments
This is definitely looking good for the S. Will be a nice upgrade for my kids! Do not expect RayT support, but if it does, all good :)
Based on those specs, I see series S as either $299 or $399. No way it is gonna be $199.
Current rumor is they may have a $250 SKU without a controller, allowing you to either buy a new Xbox Series controller for $60, bringing the price up to $310, or use an Xbox One controller you already have lying around to save you $60.
Xbox built some impressive machines this gen. Now they just need to release some impressive software and they'll be well on their way to gaining back the trust of the gaming community.
Looks like the Series S won't play all next gen games, so they are gonna split their userbase. Series S good for old games and some next gen games, Series X good for everything.
What makes you think it won't support all XbSX games? The fact that it has the same CPU and they're trying to support ratracing, makes me think the goal is for them both to be fully compatible with one another.
The specs should be just enough to play all next-gen games at a reduced resolution somewhere between 1080p and 1440p. Digital Foundry did a test earlier this year when Series S specs first leaked, where they ran games at 4K on a PC with about PS5 specs, and then ran them on a PC with an AMD GPU with about 4 tflops, the same specs as Series S. What they found is that the 4 tflop GPU was enough to run every game they tested at either 1080p or 1440p with about the same framerate as the 10 tflop GPU was playing them at 4K.
