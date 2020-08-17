Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes First on the French Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts in week 32, 2020, according to SELL.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has fallen from first to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to take third place, Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops one spot to fourth, and Ring Fit Adventure rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us Part II F1 2020 Xbox One F1 2020 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Ultra Sun PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

