Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 18 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase live stream on August 18 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. It will feature roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

You can view the live stream here.

The next #IndieWorld Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.



Watch it here tomorrow: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/ppHWElPu3V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2020

