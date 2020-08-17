Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for August 18 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 396 Views
Nintendo announced it will host an Indie World Showcase live stream on August 18 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. It will feature roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.
The next #IndieWorld Showcase is headed your way! Tune in on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 17, 2020
In 2019 we got an Indie World on August 19th and a Direct on September 4th...hmmm.
Looking forward to another Axiom Verge 2 trailer and hopefully a release date. Before Image and Form annopunced their XBox title I would have been hoping to hear something about Steamworld Dig 3. Would be cool to see another indie developed game that uses Nintendo IPs.