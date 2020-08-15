Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 666 Views
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, and DC have announced Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The DC Super-Villains-themed bundle of the game will launch physically and digitally on November 17 for $29.99.
It should be noted that while the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are listed for a November 17 release, Microsoft and Sony have yet to announce a release date for their next-generation consoles.
The bundle includes the following in-game items:
- 1,000 V-Bucks
- Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex
- Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, and Midas Crest
- Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, and Kingmaker
- Pick a Card Contrail
Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It was recently removed from the App Store and Google Play Store by Apple and Google after the game violated the two platform's policies with in-app purchases.
5 Comments
Is it just me or does the purple case actually look quite pretty? Also gotta' love how it's called the last laugh with what's going on between Epic and Apple right now, lol
"Last laugh", I swear they titled it like that on purpose, considering they made that trailer recently was made during their court case.
Thirty dollars for a handful of cosmetics? Jesus...
Cosmetic dlc is wierdly expensive in these fFTP games. A skin in LoL is like 10 bucks.
Save the world costs money right? If that's included then it might make more sense.
