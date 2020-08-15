Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 666 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, and DC have announced Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The DC Super-Villains-themed bundle of the game will launch physically and digitally on November 17 for $29.99.

It should be noted that while the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are listed for a November 17 release, Microsoft and Sony have yet to announce a release date for their next-generation consoles.

The bundle includes the following in-game items:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, and Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, and Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It was recently removed from the App Store and Google Play Store by Apple and Google after the game violated the two platform's policies with in-app purchases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles