Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 1 to 8 - Switch Continues Dominance - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 531 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 351,906 consoles sold for the week ending August 8, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 146,855 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 35,654 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,047 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 172,388 units (96.03%). The PlayStation 4 is down 37,306 units (-20.26%), the Xbox One is up 2,691 units (8.16%), and the 3DS is down 13,120 units (-72.22%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 351,906 (62,430,781)
- PlayStation 4 - 146,855 (112,649,043)
- Xbox One - 35,654 (48,346,104)
- 3DS - 5,047 (75,766,025)
- Switch - 116,778
- PlayStation 4 - 48,162
- Xbox One - 23,882
- 3DS - 2,717
- Nintendo Switch - 93,668
- PlayStation 4 - 79,191
- Xbox One - 8,578
- 3DS - 1,302
- Switch - 131,174
- PlayStation 4 - 15,339
- 3DS - 941
- Xbox One - 524
- Switch - 10,286
- PlayStation 4 - 4,163
- Xbox One - 2,670
- 3DS - 87
