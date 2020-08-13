Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 1 to 8 - Switch Continues Dominance - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 351,906 consoles sold for the week ending August 8, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 146,855 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 35,654 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 5,047 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 172,388 units (96.03%). The PlayStation 4 is down 37,306 units (-20.26%), the Xbox One is up 2,691 units (8.16%), and the 3DS is down 13,120 units (-72.22%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 351,906 ( 62,430,781 ) PlayStation 4 - 146,855 ( 112,649,043 ) Xbox One - 35,654 ( 48,346,104 ) 3DS - 5,047 ( 75,766,025 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 116,778 PlayStation 4 - 48,162 Xbox One - 23,882 3DS - 2,717

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 93,668 PlayStation 4 - 79,191 Xbox One - 8,578 3DS - 1,302 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 131,174 PlayStation 4 - 15,339 3DS - 941 Xbox One - 524

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,286 PlayStation 4 - 4,163 Xbox One - 2,670 3DS - 87

