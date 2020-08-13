THQ Nordic Parent Company Embracer Group Acquires 8 Studios, Including 4A Games, DECA Games - News

THQ Nordic parent Embracer Group announced the acquisition of eight new studios. The eight studios are 4A Games, DECA Games, New World Interactive, Palindrome Interactive, Pow Wow Entertainment, Rare Earth Games, Sola Media, and Vermila Studios.

Here is an overview of the eight acquisitions:

4A Games

4A Games is the developer behind the Metro franchise and a long-term development partner to Embracer Group-owned publisher Deep Silver. The developer and its team of over 150 staff across its two studios in Malta and Ukraine join Embracer Group through its Saber Interactive label.

4A Games will operate as an independent studio under Saber Interactive, strengthening Saber Interactive’s development capabilities in Ukraine, and are currently collaborating on a new project that “combines the AAA production values of 4A Games’ combined engine and technology know-how, and Saber Interactive’s experience on multiplayer and live operations.” 4A Games also began development on a new AAA intellectual property “that leverages its decade of experience on developing the Metro series.”

DECA Games

DECA Games is a mobile asset care and live operations expert within the free-to-play games segment. Its profitable and scalable free-to-play and live operations model, along with its expertise in the mobile space, fuel the ambition to build a diversified portfolio of established mobile intellectual properties, while utilizing current properties on mobile platforms and experimenting with free-to-play mechanics.

New World Interactive

New World Interactive is the developer behind the Insurgency franchise. The developer and its team of approximately 40 staff in Denver, Colorado join Embracer Group through its Saber Interactive label.

New World Interactive will operate as an independent studio under Saber Interactive, and is currently working on an unannounced, new, owned intellectual property. It has also partnered with Saber Interactive for the console versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm expected to be released in the first half of 2021.

Palindrome Interactive

Palindrome Interactive is the developer behind the upcoming strategy game Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars. The developer and its team of 14 staff in Skovde, Sweden join Embracer Group through its Amplifier Game Invest label. Amplifier Game Invest partially owned Palindrome Interactive since 2017, but has now purchased the remaining 50 percent of shares in the company.

Pow Wow Entertainment

Pow Wow Entertainment is the developer behind the multiplayer action game Misbits. The developer and its team of 20 staff in Vienna, Austria join Embracer Group through its THQ Nordic label.

Pow Wow Entertainment is currently working on two unannounced games: one in an existing THQ Nordic-owned franchise and the other a roguelike multiplayer platformer set in a constantly changing world.

Rare Earth Games

Rare Earth Games is a developer formed of “highly experienced industry veterans” focused on action-based multiplayer games for consoles, PC, and cloud services. The Vienna, Austria-based developer joins Embracer Group through its Amplifier Game Invest label.

Sola Media

Sola Media is a sales agent of international film-and TV-rights, distributing children and family films across the globe. The company joins Embracer Group through its Koch Film label.

Vermila Studios

Vermila Studios is the developer behind the upcoming first-person horror adventure game Crisol: Theater of Idols. The developer and its team of 10 staff in Madrid, Spain join Embracer Group through its Amplifier Game Invest label.

