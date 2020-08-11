Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Launches for Switch This Fall - News

Developer Cornfox & Brothers announced the action fantasy RPG, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall. The game first launched for Apple Arcade in September 2019.

"Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is a game made by Nintendo fans, for Nintendo fans," said Cornfox & Brothers creative director Heikki Repo.

"We’ve been able to create something new from the strong background that we established with our previous game, Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, and Oceanhorn 2 is our love letter to the games that we grew up with, combining that beloved nostalgia with exciting new mechanics to give it an original spin."

View the Nintendo Switch gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Golden Edition is here! Ready to embark on an RPG journey you’ll never forget? This is the best version of the game to date, featuring brand new content, quests, items, and enhancements!

A Grand Adventure – Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore. A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?

– Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore. A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world? This Time You’re Not Alone – You will not be taking this journey alone. Trin, the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader Archimedes, and Gen, a mysterious robot wielding an old samurai weapon, will join forces with you, and fight at your side against Mesmeroth’s Dark Army. Contextual commands will allow you to direct these allies into battle, or have them help you with the solution of the game’s most clever puzzles!

– You will not be taking this journey alone. Trin, the granddaughter of Arcadia’s leader Archimedes, and Gen, a mysterious robot wielding an old samurai weapon, will join forces with you, and fight at your side against Mesmeroth’s Dark Army. Contextual commands will allow you to direct these allies into battle, or have them help you with the solution of the game’s most clever puzzles! Fight, Solve, and Explore – Bigger, better and packed with new features. Oceanhorn 2 is not only the best-looking adventure games on iOS, but it also builds a whole new experience on the shoulder of classic video games. Collect powerful items, wield the Caster Gun, solve the mysterious puzzles of the ancients and discover all that Arcadia and its neighboring kingdoms have to offer! Accept the challenge and become a true Hero.

Key Features:

An epic RPG main quest spanning 20+ hours of gameplay.

Massive boss fights test your reflexes and combat skills.

Dozens of side quests grant incredible rewards.

Clever puzzles to solve and mysterious dungeons to explore.

Beautiful, handcrafted graphics paint a world of legends and intrigue.

Majestic 60fps on all high-end devices.

