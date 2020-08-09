Xbox Series S Confirmed in Leaked Controller Packaging - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 652 Views
It has been long rumored Microsoft plans to release two next generation consoles, one that is a high-end console and a second that is an entry level console.
The Xbox Series X high-end console was officially announced last December at The Game Awards, which has lead people to believe the entry level console will be titled Xbox Series S. That would fit into the current generation naming with the redesign Xbox One console being called Xbox One S and the mid-generation more powerful console being called Xbox One X.
Photos of the new Xbox Series X controller in white with packaging has been discovered that mentions the Xbox Series S directly and The Verge has confirmed it is genuine.
The side of the box mentions what platforms it supports and it lists Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS.
Up to now Microsoft has yet to officially mention the Xbox Series S or announce a white Xbox Series X controller. However, with the controller complete with packaging suggests Microsoft might be selling them ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
View images of it below:
Xbox Series X will launch this Holiday.
Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB— Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
I was really hoping they would fix the absurdly uncomfortable bumper buttons. Why fix something that wasn't broke on the 360? The D-pad looks even cheaper than before. I'm probably one of the few who isn't happy that Microsoft is going with the same controller next gen. Really loved some of their past controls but found the Xbox One controller to be very uncomfortable, thumb sticks way too small and constantly get slippery and slip out of my thumbs. Too many things that aren't for me, but at least they still use off-set control sticks. As far as the controllers go over all. The PS5 looks leagues above the competition in terms of comfort, feel, and functions. Let's just hope they have an acceptable battery life. The PS4's batter was crap. On that note. Can people stop calling the Xbox Series S a rumor now? Really, we've known this for a while coming from multiple credible sources. Judging by the booklet the design of the Series X and Series S are going to be very similar. Just an assumption of course. I do reckon that if Microsoft sets the price right the Series S. It could be their biggest contender against the PS5 by offering value. I think people are writing it out way too quickly. I think the Series S will outsell the X.
Have used tried one of the Xbox One controllers that Microsoft released in the 2nd half of the gen? They greatly improved the bumpers around the time that XB1 S released, they are far easier to push now, and Xbox has promised furthere improvements on the d-pads on this controller. The D-pad on the Xbox Series controller is intentionally designed to be a hybrid of a cross d-pad (which are better platformers and general use) and a disc d-pad (which are better for fighting games), I would definitely not call it cheap. Can't say I've ever had slipping issues with Xbox One's analog sticks, the textured sides really help with grip, PS4 analog sticks on the other hand are super slippery.
- +1
sorry, meant to say they promised further improvements on the bumpers.
- 0
My concern would be that the PS5 will probably sell more than Xbox, then the Series S will probably outsell the Series X, so what incentive do developers really have to utilize all 12TF of the Series X?
That dpad... What are they thinking?
The D-pad on the Xbox Series controller is intentionally designed to be a hybrid of a cross d-pad (which are better platformers and general use) and a disc d-pad (which are better for fighting games).
- +1
Wow that controller looks clean... for now that is. Dont trust White controllers. Good for others who can take care of it very well.
That's racist. :-P
- +3
I've had my white 360 controllers for over a decade and they all look fine still.
- -1