Xbox Series S Confirmed in Leaked Controller Packaging

It has been long rumored Microsoft plans to release two next generation consoles, one that is a high-end console and a second that is an entry level console.

The Xbox Series X high-end console was officially announced last December at The Game Awards, which has lead people to believe the entry level console will be titled Xbox Series S. That would fit into the current generation naming with the redesign Xbox One console being called Xbox One S and the mid-generation more powerful console being called Xbox One X.

Photos of the new Xbox Series X controller in white with packaging has been discovered that mentions the Xbox Series S directly and The Verge has confirmed it is genuine.

The side of the box mentions what platforms it supports and it lists Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, and iOS.

Up to now Microsoft has yet to officially mention the Xbox Series S or announce a white Xbox Series X controller. However, with the controller complete with packaging suggests Microsoft might be selling them ahead of the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

View images of it below:

Xbox Series X will launch this Holiday.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

