Noel The Mortal Fate Launches Later This Year for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One
Developer Kawano announced the adventure game, Noel The Mortal Fate, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. Noel The Mortal Fate is currently available for PC via Steam.
The console versions of the game will include an exclusive episode called "Season 3.5." In the episode Caron and Noel take a one week long break in LaPlace.
【Switch/PS4/Xbox：移植進行中】— 被虐のノエル＠公式 (@hgyk_noel) August 8, 2020
コンソール版は――2020年内に発売が始まる予定で進行中です！
タイトル画面も一新されて、本格的にグレードアップ。立ち絵には普段見かけないカロンやノエルの正面絵なども追加されて、カナヲ先生が鋭意作業を進行中です。
そして更に一つ、嬉しいお知らせが…！ pic.twitter.com/wXPEgIxgrR
