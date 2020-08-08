Noel The Mortal Fate Launches Later This Year for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

posted 11 hours ago

Developer Kawano announced the adventure game, Noel The Mortal Fate, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. Noel The Mortal Fate is currently available for PC via Steam.

The console versions of the game will include an exclusive episode called "Season 3.5." In the episode Caron and Noel take a one week long break in LaPlace.

