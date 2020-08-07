Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - July 2020 - Sales

/ 526 Views

posted 5 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through July 2020 shows the PS4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 50.42 million units and ahead of the Xbox One by 64.19 million units. However, the Switch has outsold the PS4 monthly for over a year now.

The Switch continuing its climb and it has now outsold the NES, which sold 61.91 million units lifetime. The PS4 is 6.19 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Xbox One is 0.79 million away from outselling the SNES, which sold 49.10 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 112 million mark and the Switch passed the 62 million mark. The PS4 has sold 112.50 million units lifetime, the Switch 62.08 million units, and the Xbox One 48.31 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 50.5 percent market share, the Switch sits at 27.8 percent, and the Xbox One at 21.7 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 112,502,188

Switch Total Sales: 62,078,875

Xbox One Total Sales: 48,310,450

During the month of July 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.17 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.75 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 576,422 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, all three consoles are up. The Nintendo Switch is up 1.12 million units (+127.1%), the PlayStation 4 is up 75,960 units (+9.9%) and the Xbox One is up 80,811 units (+44.0%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 64.5 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 27.0 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 8.5 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 840,837

Switch Monthly Sales: 2,009,625

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 264,415

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

