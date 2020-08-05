Street Fighter V Adds New Characters, Stages and More - News

Capcom announced during the Street Fighter V Summer Update! live stream for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will add new characters, new stages and more content.

The list of new characters includes Dan Hibiki, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama from Rival Schools. They make up four of the five planned new characters in the fifth and final season of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. The fifth character will launch in fall 2021 and be announced later.

View the Summer Update video below:

Here is an overview of the four announced characters:

Dan Hibiki (Winter 2020)

A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic “Taunt” to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to “school” other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu (“Strongest Style”) fighting style.

Rose (Spring 2021)

Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V.

Oro (Summer 2021)

Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V.

Akira Kazama (Summer 2021)

First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V.

Read the roadmap for the final season below:

Winter 2020

New Character: Dan + Four Costumes

Dan + Four Costumes New Stage: Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Stage

Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Stage New Costumes: Sport Costumes (x3) Nostalgia Costume Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Costumes (x2) Fan Design Costumes (x2)

New Battle Mechanic

New Battle Balance

Spring 2021

New Character: Rose + Five Costumes

Rose + Five Costumes New Stage: Rose Stage

Rose Stage New Costumes: Professional Costumes (x3)



Summer 2021

New Character: Oro + Three Costumes

Oro + Three Costumes New Character: Akira Kazama + Five Costumes

Akira Kazama + Five Costumes New Stage: Akira Kazama Stage

Fall 2021

New Character: ??? + Three Costumes

??? + Three Costumes New Stage: Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Stage

Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Stage New Costumes: Capcom Pro Tour 2022 Costumes (x3)

New Battle Balance

