Battletoads PC Specs Revealed, Just Under 20 GB on Xbox One - News

Last week publisher Microsoft and developers Dlala Studios and Rare announced Battletoads will launch for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC, and PC via Steam on August 20.

The official Microsoft Store page for the game reveals it will be 19.29 GB on the Xbox One, while the official Steam page for the game has revealed the PC specifications for the game.

View the complete specs below:

Minimum specifications:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Pentium G620

Pentium G620 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x

Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Phenom II x4 965

AMD Phenom II x4 965 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260

Nvidia GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

Here is an overview of the game:

The wait is over! Rash, Zitz, and Pimple are returning at last to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again.

One to three players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master.

With a unique hand-animated cartoon style and packed with memorable characters and locations, the Battletoads are back for a larger-than-life brawl across the universe that promises to be fun alone, and unforgettable together.

