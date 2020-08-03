Take-Two 'Sure' More Older Games Will Release on Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Take-Two is planning to release there hit game, Grand Theft Auto V, for the next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, in the second half of calendar 2021.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick in a conference call with investors was asked about the upcoming port of GTAV. He added that he is "sure" other older titles from Take-Two will be brought over to the next generation consoles in the future.

He didn't specify if it meant their games will be playable through backwards compatibility or through re-releases or remasters.

"In terms of your question about other older titles being brought to next-gen consoles, we always leave those announcements to our labels, but I’m sure there’ll be more in the future," said Zelnick.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

