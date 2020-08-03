The 5 Greatest VR Games So Far - Article

The following article was produced in cooperation with Peco Medija.

Virtual reality is now a household name when it comes to entertainment technology. Tens of millions of households now own a VR headset. Sony alone had sold over 5 million of its PSVR headsets by the end of last year. The Oculus Rift and Valve Index are also frequently sold out, with news buyers being put on waiting lists.



All of this might explain why Facebook bought over Oculus in 2014 and is also heavily investing in VR content studios. It means that virtual reality will soon become a truly mass market product. While much of the world is also trying to figure out tech trends like security and privacy as described here, VR is emerging as the forerunner in trends when it comes to entertainment. Oculus has even announced a second version of its highly popular Quest model.

Microsoft, initially slow out of the starting blocks, now has something called Windows Mixed Reality, which is set to be the company's version of virtual reality. It means that multiple tech giants are now in the race for VR.

But what are the possibilities of VR? What does one do with a VR headset? The biggest thing right now, of course, is gaming. There are dozens of VR games out there that can keep you hooked to your headset for hours, and below are some of the best ones.

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx has been hailed by many as the best VR game to-date. It comes 13 years after the last Half-Life release, which was a smash hit and cult classic, and had fans clamouring after a new one for over a decade. Half-Life: Alyx sees not Gordon Freeman but his ally Alyx as the protagonist, with the player controlling her movements, right down to each individual finger. Just as in previous Half-Life games you can also throw objects at enemies, but this time using your own hands! Alyx is known to have sold out all of Valve's Index headsets within a span of two months and received rave reviews like this one.

Beat Saber

Beat Saber is one of the most popular VR games to be released so far and can be played by all ages, making it a great source of family entertainment. This rhythm game basically involves the player cutting blocks of music notes with a virtual saber, which is of course controlled by the VR controller, making you feel like a sort of musical samurai. Being an acclaimed rhythm title, the score is also incredible, and the developers have even released an album containing the game's music.

Superhot VR

Superhot - and now Superhot VR - is an extremely addictive time-bending FPS that began life as a browser-based game up until just a few years ago. The VR version is particularly immersive, with all of the first-person slow-motion dodging of projectiles and killing of enemies from the original release being heightened by VR.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is often credited with being PSVR's first must-have system seller. And you can see why. The cutesy platformer is the best rated PSVR game on OpenCritic, garnering universal critical acclaim for its innovative take on the platformer genre and polished execution throughout.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

Watch any scepticism as to whether a game released for multiple platforms without VR can really be anything special in VR wither away by playing Resident Evil VII using PSVR. Not only is the experience amplified in VR, it's arguably the best way to play the game. The gore and grime, the grotesque atmosphere of the mansion, and the jump scares and terror are all elevated to a whole other level in VR, making this a must-try for PSVR owners... providing you have the stomach for it.

Some other very interesting VR games that didn't quite make the list if you're looking for additional suggestions: Asgard's Wrath, Rez Infinite, Polybius, Moss, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, and the really funny Trover Saves the Universe. Which games would make your own personal top 5 list? Let us know below.

