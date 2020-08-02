Splinter Cell Anime Series in Development for Netflix - News

Ubisoft has teamed up with Netflix to create an anime series based on the popular video game franchise, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, according to a Variety report.

John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, who is also working on the upcoming Just Cause film, will be the writer and executive producer on the series. Sources say Netflix has ordered two seasons with a total of 16 episodes.

The First Splinter Cell video game released in 2002 for the original Xbox and later for the PlayStation 2, GameCube, PC, and more. The last release, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, came out in 2013 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, and PC.

There has been rumors of a new Splinter Cell game, but nothing has officially been announced.

