Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will be Free-to-Play and Support 120 FPS on Xbox Series X [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,054 Views
Update:
The official Twitter account for Halo has confirmed the multiplayer in Halo Infinite will be free-to-play and support 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. They will be releasing more details later.
Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON— Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020
original post:
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. What has yet to be discussed or shown off in any capacity is the multiplayer portion of the upcoming first-person shooter.
Risih retailer Smyths Toys has a listing for the Xbox Series X and it had a section talking about Halo Infinite. It reveals the multiplayer will be free-to-play with a goal of up to 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. This would be the first time a game in the franchise will have free-to-play multiplayer. The section mentioning free-to-play multiplayer has since been removed.
This should be treated as a rumor until Microsoft or 343 Industries confirms the multiplayer will be free-to-play for the shooter. If it is free for all to play, a Battle Pass system could be a possible way to generate revenue.
Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
14 Comments
Honestly the bigger news for me here is 120 fps MP.
wow... while a huge advocate of having 60fps in games and ditch 30fps I wonder if it is really necessary to have 120fps
- 0
Enrico, just ask any PC gamer. The jump from 60 - 120hz is response time is very noticeable in shooters. It's hard to go back.
- 0
Oh, so a ton of mtx..
I'm guessing a Battle Pass system is more likely
- 0
@trunkswd I can see that, just wonder how much that will cost per month, and if a battle pass would generate enough revenue on its own.
Im thinking they'll go down the destiny route, skins for guns and armour accompanied with the battle pass system. Its working well enough for Bungie, im sure 343 and Microsoft would at least need to replicate that to make f2p viable
- +2
Battle Pass and MTX are both predatory tactics.
- +1
I can't really think of a good F2P game outside of LoL, and even that lost it's luster several years ago. Perhaps Warframe is good? F2P games typically employ psychological conditioning, to keep you hooked, miserable, and spending money. If Halo Infinite is going to be another game like Fortnite, or Destiny with endless meaningless updates, designed to keep the game in the news cycle, and players stuck on a single endless game, then it's definitely not for me.
Not a bad idea considering Xbox Live already cost money and it will likely have some sort of micro transactions. Gears of War should do the same.
Say NO to Micro-transactions!
I'd rather pay for equal grounds among all players, rather than deal with Pay-2-Win bs. I don't even care if it's purely cosmetic items either. If I can't unlock it through my time of playing the game. Then the game is not worth my precious time where other games that do respect my time exist.
These battle passes aren't good either because it demands you to pay money and gives you a limited time frame to get the items. Miss out, to bad so sad. You get robbed. Only difference is you know that going in. Battle passes turn your gaming experience into a part time job.
- +1
Halo 5 had micro transactions and I didn't mind how it was done. It was mostly for aesthetic stuff and weapons in Warzone modes. The basic PvP modes were not affected and there were no map packs.
- -1