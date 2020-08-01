Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will be Free-to-Play and Support 120 FPS on Xbox Series X [Update] - News

Update:

The official Twitter account for Halo has confirmed the multiplayer in Halo Infinite will be free-to-play and support 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. They will be releasing more details later.

Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! pic.twitter.com/9bIrppFiON — Halo (@Halo) July 31, 2020

original post:

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. What has yet to be discussed or shown off in any capacity is the multiplayer portion of the upcoming first-person shooter.

Risih retailer Smyths Toys has a listing for the Xbox Series X and it had a section talking about Halo Infinite. It reveals the multiplayer will be free-to-play with a goal of up to 120 frames per second on the Xbox Series X. This would be the first time a game in the franchise will have free-to-play multiplayer. The section mentioning free-to-play multiplayer has since been removed.

This should be treated as a rumor until Microsoft or 343 Industries confirms the multiplayer will be free-to-play for the shooter. If it is free for all to play, a Battle Pass system could be a possible way to generate revenue.

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

