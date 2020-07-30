Disgaea 4 Complete+ Headed to PC This Fall - News

by, posted 13 hours ago

NIS America announced the strategy RPG, Disgaea 4 Complete+, will launch for PC via Steam, the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC this fall. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When the Corrupternment threatens to disrupt the way of life in Hades, Valvatorez finds himself at the helm of a fiery revolution. The former tyrant will need to call upon new allies, recruit a formidable army, and learn a thing or two about political unrest if he hopes to take down the corrupt regime and bring salvation to all Prinny-kind!

Dive into a tale of revolution and redemption, woven throughout a dark and hilarious realm of vampires, werewolves, and other devilish denizens. Engage in immersive and in-depth tactics-based gameplay brimming with over-the-top destructive action, and unload a horde of special features to take your Netherworldly adventures to another level. Brace your belt pouches and grab your sardines; the ultimate HD Disgaea game has arrived, dood!

Key Features:

A Bloodless Coup – Lead the incomparable Valvatorez, a vampire bound by promises, and the ramshackle cast of werewolves, angels, failed Final Bosses and more in a story of love, loss and…Presidential politics!?

– Lead the incomparable Valvatorez, a vampire bound by promises, and the ramshackle cast of werewolves, angels, failed Final Bosses and more in a story of love, loss and…Presidential politics!? Disgaea Now, Disgaea FOREVER – Level to 9,999? Make it happen. Custom maps? Build your own! Barge into other players games on a flying pirate ship*? WHY NOT!? (Online features coming later after launch.)

– Level to 9,999? Make it happen. Custom maps? Build your own! Barge into other players games on a flying pirate ship*? WHY NOT!? (Online features coming later after launch.) And That’s Not All (!?) – Everything to ever grace Disgaea 4 is here! With over 30 unlockable characters, extra story campaigns, and modern flourishes to the Disgaea formula, Disgaea 4 Complete+ offers as deep and smooth of an SRPG experience as there has ever been.

Network Features (Post-Launch):

Map Editor – Users can arrange terrain, characters, and objects to create their own original, unique maps. The ability to upload their maps and play other users’ creations will be available early 2021.

– Users can arrange terrain, characters, and objects to create their own original, unique maps. The ability to upload their maps and play other users’ creations will be available early 2021. Pirates – Users can combine ship parts and arrange characters to create an original pirate ship and crew, then upload their pirates to fight other players. Additionally, uploaded pirates can also show up in the Item World to either attack or support the player that encounters them!

– Users can combine ship parts and arrange characters to create an original pirate ship and crew, then upload their pirates to fight other players. Additionally, uploaded pirates can also show up in the Item World to either attack or support the player that encounters them! Foreign and Defense Ministers – Users can appoint a “Foreign Minister” to appear in other players’ Dark Assemblies to sway the voting process, and summon another user’s “Defense Minister” to help them in battle.

– Users can appoint a “Foreign Minister” to appear in other players’ Dark Assemblies to sway the voting process, and summon another user’s “Defense Minister” to help them in battle. Netherbattle Tournament – Users can upload their characters to four classes and challenge unique online stages by creating a battle party with other players’ characters.

– Users can upload their characters to four classes and challenge unique online stages by creating a battle party with other players’ characters. Everybody’s Netherworld Records – Players can upload their data to contribute to 12 stat categories that compile everybody’s total progress.

– Players can upload their data to contribute to 12 stat categories that compile everybody’s total progress. Pirate Trial – Users can engage in trials with their Pirates and upload their results for ranking and receive rewards the following week depending on their ranking.

– Users can engage in trials with their Pirates and upload their results for ranking and receive rewards the following week depending on their ranking. Ranking Battle – Users can engage in a themed battle (themes are rotated weekly) and upload their score to the ranking boards. Ranking Points (RP) will be awarded according to the user’s ranking, which they can exchange for items at the Ranking Shop.

