Halo Infinite Dev: 'Your Voice Matters and is Heard' Following Criticism

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. There has been a range of responses following the gameplay footage from praise to criticism for the graphics.

Some developers at 343 Industries have stated it is from an early build and the team is hard at work on improving the game's visuals.

Director of the Halo Infinite narrative experience Dan Chosich responded to criticism of the game from a Halo fan saying the development team has heard the response about the game.

"I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it’s like to have expectations built [and] feel let down," he said. "I want you to know your voice matters [and] is heard.

"You're not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

