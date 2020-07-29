Halo Infinite Dev: 'Your Voice Matters and is Heard' Following Criticism - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 359 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries during the Xbox Games Showcase last week unveiled the first gameplay footage of the Halo Infinite campaign. There has been a range of responses following the gameplay footage from praise to criticism for the graphics.
Some developers at 343 Industries have stated it is from an early build and the team is hard at work on improving the game's visuals.
Director of the Halo Infinite narrative experience Dan Chosich responded to criticism of the game from a Halo fan saying the development team has heard the response about the game.
"I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it’s like to have expectations built [and] feel let down," he said. "I want you to know your voice matters [and] is heard.
"You're not falling on deaf ears. I always want to live up to the legacy that Bungie pioneered. I personally care a lot about honoring that."
Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2020 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.
7 Comments
It's sad for me to see this. I haven't been a fan of MS this whole gen but at the end of the day I know those devs worked hard on this. Creating a new engine and working with it can't be easy.
I am not a MS fan; but MC is a badass character that deserves a great game. Hopefully they can deliver.
I think Halo is a pretty cool guy. Eh shoots aliens and doesn't afraid of anything.
it really do matter
damn that edit was fast :(
I honestly hope they decide to delay the game into 2021. Xbox Series doesn't need Halo on launch to sell well (XB1 selling out Holiday 2013 proved that), and 2021 is looking lite on AAA exclusives for Xbox anyway. The game could really benefit from increased dev time on all platforms, but especially on Xbox Series and high end PC's. With the extra time they could get the planned post-release ray tracing update ready at launch, create higher res textures for PC ultra and Xbox Series, and then have time to optimize the game so that it can run those higher res textures at 60 fps. They could also use the extra time to get more multiplayer content ready at release.
Constructive criticism will always help lead to improvments. This is good news for those who it matters too