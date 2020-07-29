Grounded is Already a Steam Top Seller - Sales

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have found success with their latest release, Grounded. It is a first person, multiplayer, survival-adventure game with a twist, where you are the size of an ant.

Grounded launched yesterday for the Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam in Early Access, and has already topped the Steam Top Sellers list as of the time of this writing. The game also peaked at over 200,000 viewers on Twitch in its launch day.

Grounded is a budget title with a price of $29.99. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

