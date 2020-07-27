Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Best-Selling Game in Japan of 2020, Outsold FFVII Remake by Over 5 Times - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling game in Japan for the first half of 2020 with sales of over five million units, according to sales data released by Famitsu. The figures released by Famitsu only include physical game sales and download cards.

The second best-selling game in the first half of 2020 in Japan is Final Fantasy VII Remake with sales of 931,165 units.

Consumers in Japan spent ¥95.47 billion ($905 million) on software and ¥79.3 billion ($751.9 million) on hardware. A combined ¥174.8 billion ($1.6 billion) was spent on video games, which is up from ¥140 billion ($1.3 billion) during the first half of 2019.

The Nintendo Switch was by far the best-selling console during the six month period with 2.6 million units sold to bring lifetime sales to over 14 million in Japan.

Sony sold 435,812 PlayStation 4 consoles to bring the lifetime sales of the console to 9.2 million units. The 3DS sold over 33,000 units to bring the lifetime totals to 24.5 million units, while the Xbox One sold just 2,685 units with lifetime sales at 113, 931.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Japan for the first half of 2020:

Animal Crossing: New Horizon (Switch / Nintendo) - 5,004,720 units Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4 / Square Enix) - 931,165 Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch / The Pokémon Company) - 650,859 Ring Fit Adventure (Switch / Nintendo) - 577,875 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch / Nintendo) - 346,034 Super Smash Bros Ultimate (Switch / Nintendo) - 284,717 Minecraft (Switch / Microsoft) - 280,662 Resident Evil 3 Remake (PS4 / Capcom) - 263,625 Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon Rescue Team DX (Switch / The Pokémon Company) - 260,802 Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon (PS4 / Sega) - 259,580

Thanks GamesIndustry.

