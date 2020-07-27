Batman: Arkham City Has Sold Over 12.5 Million Units - Sales

The Batman: Arkham video game series has been a huge success for Warner Bros., with the last entry, Batman: Arkham Knight, releasing in 2015.

The second entry in the series, Batman: Arkham City, was last reported in February 2012 to have shipped six million units. However, new sales information has surfaced on the LinkedIn page of former Warner Bros. employee Michael Elkind. His page lists the game having sold over 12.5 million units. The game has also earned over $600 million in revenue for Warner Bros.

Batman: Arkham City launched in 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC. It was later ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U.

Batman: Arkham City sold 12.5 million units, generated $600+ million in revenue.

