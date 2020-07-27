Ghost of Tsushima Debuts in First on the Italian Charts, Paper Mario Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Italian charts for Week 29, 2020, which ended July 19, 2020.

Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) debuted in second place. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) remains in third place. F1 2020 (PS4) after debuting in first last week drops down to fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) rounds out the top five.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 29, 2020:

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) F1 2020 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Minecraft (PS4) The Last of Us (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) God of War (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

