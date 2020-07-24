Ghost of Tsushima Sales Top 2.4 Million Units in 3 Days, Fastest-Selling First-Party Original IP on PS4 - Sales

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions announced the open-world samurai action adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, sold more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first three days of release.

The 2.4 million units sold is enough to make the game the fastest-selling first-party original IP in the history of the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Key Features:

In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures – Venture beyond the battlefield to experience feudal Japan like never before. In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima. Explore meticulously-crafted regions showcasing diversity of life on the sprawling island—from billowing fields and tranquil shrines to ancient forests, villages and stark mountainscapes. Find peace in the quiet moments of natural harmony and solace in the moments you’ll share with the people you help along the way.

