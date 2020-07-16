Microsoft Ends Production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Ahead of Xbox Series X Launch - News

/ 906 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft in a statement released to The Verge announced they are ending production on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, as they move their focus on their next generation console, the Xbox Series X.

The company does plan to continue to manufacture the standard Xbox One S and sell it worldwide going forward.

"As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.

While production on the two consoles has ended, there is likely some stock left available at some retailers. "Gamers can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability," said the Microsoft spokesperson.

The Xbox One X launched in November 2017 and was designed to be the most powerful console ever sold at the time. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was released in April 2019 and is just an Xbox One S without a disc-drive for $50 less than the standard console.

It has been long rumored Microsoft plans to launch two next generation consoles. The Xbox Series X was unveiled last December, while the cheaper and less powerful console, codenamed Lockhart, has yet to officially be announced. The Xbox Lockhart is rumored to be unveiled sometime next month and is expected to run Xbox Series X games, but at a lower resolution with a target of 1080p or 1440p.

Microsoft earlier reaffirmed that Xbox Game Studios titles released "in the next couple of years" will be playable on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. "We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives," says Microsoft.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles