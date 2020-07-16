Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 5 to 11 - Switch Sales Increase to Nearly 350,000 Units - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 347,123 consoles sold for the week ending July 11, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,129 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 60,828 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,081 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 119,740 units (52.66%). The PlayStation 4 is down 4,431 units (-2.40%), the Xbox One is up 15,059 units (32.90%), and the 3DS is down 12,192 units (-66.72%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 347,123 ( 59,665,875 ) PlayStation 4 - 180,129 ( 112,319,578 ) Xbox One - 60,828 ( 48,207,884 ) 3DS - 6,081 ( 75,316,563 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 118,323 PlayStation 4 - 61,047 Xbox One - 45,442 3DS - 3,727

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 94,645 Nintendo Switch - 89,929 Xbox One - 11,106 3DS - 1,386 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 127,104 PlayStation 4 - 18,514 3DS - 860 Xbox One - 571

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,767 PlayStation 4 - 5,923 Xbox One - 3,709 3DS - 108

