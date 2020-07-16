Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 5 to 11 - Switch Sales Increase to Nearly 350,000 Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 897 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 347,123 consoles sold for the week ending July 11, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,129 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 60,828 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 6,081 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 119,740 units (52.66%). The PlayStation 4 is down 4,431 units (-2.40%), the Xbox One is up 15,059 units (32.90%), and the 3DS is down 12,192 units (-66.72%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 347,123 (59,665,875)
- PlayStation 4 - 180,129 (112,319,578)
- Xbox One - 60,828 (48,207,884)
- 3DS - 6,081 (75,316,563)
- Switch - 118,323
- PlayStation 4 - 61,047
- Xbox One - 45,442
- 3DS - 3,727
- PlayStation 4 - 94,645
- Nintendo Switch - 89,929
- Xbox One - 11,106
- 3DS - 1,386
- Switch - 127,104
- PlayStation 4 - 18,514
- 3DS - 860
- Xbox One - 571
- Switch - 11,767
- PlayStation 4 - 5,923
- Xbox One - 3,709
- 3DS - 108
5 Comments
The Switch continues to sell like hotcakes. It ALMOST even managed to outsell the PS4 in Europe this week!
The Nintendo Switch outsell the PS4 in Western Europe, but East prefers the PS4 because it less expansive
- 0
Yup it rarely outsells the PS4 across Europe though. I think the last time was during the 2019 holiday season.
- 0
You're forgetting the AC launch. But it's rare alright.
- 0
Oh yeah I forgot about AC. It'll be interesting to see if the Switch stays on top in any region once the PS5 releases.
- 0