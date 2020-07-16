Zengeon Launches for Switch on September 25, Later in 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer IndieLeague Studio announced Zengeon will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 25, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in 2020. It is currently available for PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Zengeon is an anime roguelite inspired by ancient Chinese culture and deities. Uncover the mystical story by collecting Memory Fragments in levels that change every time you play. Featuring random enemies, power-ups, bosses and puzzles every time, you can look forward to endless unique runs, both solo and via online multiplayer!

Key Features:

Six Unique Characters – Each student of the Celestial College controls a Guardian spirit with amazing abilities and features! Find the pair that appeals most to your play style and fight your way through the hordes of darkness!

– Each student of the Celestial College controls a Guardian spirit with amazing abilities and features! Find the pair that appeals most to your play style and fight your way through the hordes of darkness! Roguelite Thrill – Dying to one of the many hazards makes you lose everything except for the Memory Fragments you collected. Adapt to Zengeon‘s challenges on your own or with up to three party members online!

– Dying to one of the many hazards makes you lose everything except for the Memory Fragments you collected. Adapt to Zengeon‘s challenges on your own or with up to three party members online! Dynamic Power-Ups – Randomized power-ups give your hits a chance to summon minions like lightning elementals, cause blizzards or heal you. Find your favorites as you mix and match!

– Randomized power-ups give your hits a chance to summon minions like lightning elementals, cause blizzards or heal you. Find your favorites as you mix and match! Tradition Meets Anime – The beautiful anime art style reimagines ancient Chinese culture in a super stylish way. Explore mystical levels, strange dimensions and impressive arenas full of passion for detail.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles